Sen. Warren calls for Sessions to resign, independent probe

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Attorney General Jeff Sessions should resign and is calling for an independent special prosecutor to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election.

The Massachusetts senator, who has clashed repeatedly with President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans, reacted in a series of tweets to reports that Sessions talked twice with Russia’s ambassador during the presidential campaign.

The White House says Sessions met with the diplomat in his capacity as a then-U.S. senator, not a Trump campaign adviser.

In one tweet, Warren said Sessions should never have been confirmed by the Senate in the first place and should resign.

In another, the Democrat said the controversy surrounding Sessions was “not fake news,” but rather a serious threat to national security.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)