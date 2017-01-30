Sen. Warren criticizes Trump, other lawmakers over immigration order

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren took the floor in the Senate Monday evening, where she criticized President Donald Trump and other lawmakers over his executive order on immigration.

Warren spent an hour on the Senate floor, where she called the order “unconstitutional” and said it should be overturned. She also called out Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, accusing them of remaining silent.

“So where are you now, Paul Ryan? Have you rejected a religious test that the president has imposed on our country?” said Warren.

Warren supported protesters at Logan Airport Saturday and also spoke at a rally in protest of the executive order on Sunday in Copley Square. Back at the Capitol, she shared stories of people in Massachusetts affected by the immigration order. Warren argued that Trump’s executive order will not keep Americans safer, it will only help terrorist propaganda.

California Sen. Diane Feinstein introduced a bill Monday that would rescind the immigration order. With Republicans in charge of both the Senate and House, it is not clear if the bill will come up for a vote.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)