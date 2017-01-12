Sen Warren: Dismantling health law “irresponsible and cruel”

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is criticizing congressional Republicans for pushing ahead with what she called an “irresponsible and cruel” plan to dismantle President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Warren told the Associated Press that repealing the law will have a profound impact in the lives of millions of Americans.

The Massachusetts Democrat said she’s all in favor of improving the law, but not throwing it out.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday lawmakers have a responsibility to provide relief from what he called a “failing law.”

The partisan wrangling comes as Gov. Charlie Baker urged fellow Republicans in Congress to retain critical parts of the law, including coverage for pre-existing medical conditions.

Baker said Massachusetts should also be allowed to keep its mandate that all residents have health insurance.

