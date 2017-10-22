BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is joining the growing chorus of women talking about their experiences with sexual harassment in the wake of allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Massachusetts Democrat shared a story from when she was a “baby law professor” during a videotaped interview session with three other female senators that aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

Warren says a senior faculty member had asked her to stop by his office one day. When she did, he slammed the door and “lunged” for her. He then chased her around a desk, trying to get his hands on her.

She says she managed to flee and told only her best friend about it.

Warren says speaking out is a way to show solidarity and say it isn’t the victim’s fault.

