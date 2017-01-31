BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she’ll vote against President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama.

The Massachusetts Democrat said Tuesday that his career has been defined by what she called “open hostility to civil rights, immigrants, and the rule of law.”

Warren also praised Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general of the United States.

Yates was fired by Trump on Monday after she publicly questioned the constitutionality of his refugee and immigration ban and refused to defend it in court.

Warren called the ban “illegal, unconstitutional and deeply immoral” and said it unlawfully targeted Muslims.

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey has also said he will vote against Sessions. The Massachusetts Democrat said he has no confidence Sessions is committed to justice for all Americans.

