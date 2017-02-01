Sen. Warren makes Super Bowl wager with Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Senator Elizabeth Warren is confident in the Patriots getting the win this weekend.

So confident, she is willing to put her vote against President Trump’s pick for the Department of Education is the Pats’ hands.

During Tuesday’s Senate meeting, Warren jokingly wagered Georgia Republican Senator Johnny Isakson to put their votes for Betsy Devon on the line.

