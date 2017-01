WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is voting against President Trump’s nominee for Education Secretary.

Warren said Betsy Devos is not qualified and is a dangerous person for the position.

The two recently went head to head at a Senate Committee hearing.

President Trump said his pick is a brilliant education advocate.

