Sen. Warren tells grads ‘our democracy depends on you’

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is urging college graduates to help improve a political landscape that she described as “ugly and frustrating.”

Warren made the comments while delivering the commencement speech for Boston’s Wheelock College on Friday.

The first-term Massachusetts Democrat called on graduates to become political advocates for causes they support, adding that “our democracy depends on you.”

She also took a few jabs at President Donald Trump, saying the famed left-field wall at Boston’s Fenway Park is “the only wall I would like to see in this country.”

It was the second commencement address for Warren this month. Last Friday, she spoke at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

Warren has been a sharp critic of Trump, most recently over his firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

