Sen. Warren to support nationwide health insurance coverage

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is planning to co-sponsor a bill by Sen. Bernie Sanders that would guarantee everyone in the country is covered by health insurance.

The Massachusetts Democrat said in an email to supporters Thursday that she’s backing Sanders’ “Medicare for All” bill. The independent Vermont senator plans to introduce the legislation this month.

In the email, Warren said “Medicare for All is one way that we can give every single person in the country access to high quality health care.”

In making the decision, Warren drew on her family’s struggle to pay health care bills after her father suffered a heart attack.

For Warren, a possible candidate for president in 2020, the announcement is the strongest sign of her support for a so-called single payer health insurance plan.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)