Sen. Warren weighs in on Senate healthcare bill at Lowell town hall

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized the Senate version of the healthcare bill during a town hall in Lowell on Friday.

“Let me be clear, it is not a health care bill, it is a tax cut bill,” Warren told the crowd. Nationally, several Republicans have backed out of supporting the bill and others remain undecided. Friday, a fifth Republican senator said he cannot support it.

“This bill is currently in front of the United States Senate. It’s not the answer. It’s simply not the answer. And I’m announcing today that in this form, I will not support it,” said Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.).

Another topic that came up at Warren’s town hall meeting was support for veterans. One woman who addressed Warren said her husband was in the army for 11 years and they are now struggling after facing issues with using his G.I. bill so he could attend college.

“Everyonee in this room recognizes the responsibility that we have to you and each other to stop this kind of cheating our veterans,” Warren responded to the woman.

Warren also defended House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) when a resident said she is not in touch with the Democratic Party’s core.

“Nancy Pelosi has worked hard for the Democratic Party and I believe she’s entitled to be treated with respect,” said Warren.

When Warren was asked about running for president in 2020, she said she is happy with her current role in the Senate.

