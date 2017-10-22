BOSTON (AP) — A wide-ranging proposal that seeks to bring down the cost of health care in Massachusetts is set to receive a hearing on Beacon Hill.

The Special Senate Committee on Health Care Cost Containment and Reform will take testimony on the measure at the Statehouse on Monday.

It comes just days after the package was unveiled by Senate Democrats who said that while Massachusetts has the lowest rate of uninsured residents, health care costs continue to rise at unsustainable levels.

Among the many provisions in the bill are ones that aim to reduce prescription drug prices. It also seeks to address wide disparities in costs for large Boston hospitals as compared to smaller community hospitals.

Senate leaders say they hope to reduce overall health care costs by up to $525 million by 2020.

