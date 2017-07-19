Senate leader opposes 4 am last call for casinos

BOSTON (AP) — Senate President Stan Rosenberg says he “hates” a new law that could allow casinos in Massachusetts to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

The provision was included in the state budget signed this week by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

The state’s 2011 casino law prohibits gambling establishments from serving liquor between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. The new law would allow casinos to seek permission from gambling regulators to extend last call until 4 a.m.

Rosenberg told Boston Herald Radio on Wednesday he worries the change will embolden the casino industry to seek additional accommodations from the Legislature. The Amherst Democrat said he had hoped the provision would be dropped during budget negotiations.

The later serving time was sought by Wynn Resorts, which is building a $2 billion casino in Everett.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)