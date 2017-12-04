Rosenberg says he is stepping down as senate leader during investigation of husband

BOSTON (WHDH) - Senate president Stanley Rosenberg says he is stepping down from his position as the leader of the senate while his husband faces sexual assault allegations.

The State House News Service reports that Rosenberg made the announcement in a letter to his leadership team in a morning meeting Monday.

The leave of absence is reportedly effective immediately. Rosenberg is not resigning his senate seat.

“I believe this is in the best interests of the Senate,” Rosenberg said in letter. “I want to ensure that the investigation is fully independent and credible, and that anyone who wishes to come forward and feel confident that there will be no retaliation.”

Rosenberg has asked that the Senate appoint an “acting president” while he steps down.

BREAKING: Copy of letter sent to leadership explaining @SenStan relinquishing his post as Senate President #7News pic.twitter.com/O3QfP7Pwsp — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) December 4, 2017

