Senate seeks outside probe of Rosenberg spouse allegations

BOSTON (AP) — Top senators moved Friday toward appointment of an independent investigator to look into allegations that Bryon Hefner, the husband of Senate President Stan Rosenberg, sexually assaulted and harassed several men, including some who had professional dealings with the state Legislature.

Majority leader Harriette Chandler, the number two Democrat in the Senate, said in a statement that an outside probe was necessary to assure impartiality.

Chandler expressed shock and sadness over the allegations made to The Boston Globe by four men who said they were assaulted by Hefner, three of whom said Hefner grabbed their genitals. The Globe reported the men, who were granted anonymity by the newspaper, said they did not report the encounters because they feared alienating Rosenberg.

“In order to ensure a completely impartial process, and because of these unique circumstances which involve the Office of the Senate President, we will be going to the unprecedented step of bringing in an independent special investigator,” said Chandler, who added that she would be working with Senate Republican leader Bruce Tarr to facilitate the investigation.

Rosenberg, who has not been accused of wrongdoing, will remain in the top leadership post during the investigation and continue to oversee other normal Senate business. He said he would recuse himself from any matters related to the investigation or the allegations raised in the Globe story.

Rosenberg planned to speak with reporters at the Statehouse later Friday, his office said.

In a written statement on Thursday, Rosenberg said he could not recall being approached by anyone with complaints about the alleged incidents involving Hefner, adding he would have intervened had he been made aware.

The Amherst Democrat has served in the Senate since 1991. Prior to his election as president in 2015, Rosenberg promised colleagues he would create a “firewall” between his personal and professional life after reports that Hefner had boasted on social media of his influence with Rosenberg.

By appointing an outside investigator, senators signaled they would bypass the customary route of referring possible questions of misconduct to the Senate Ethics Committee, which is empowered to meet in private and take sworn testimony from witnesses.

There is no known provision in Senate rules for an outside investigator and it was not clear Friday if the appointment of one would require legislation, or to what extent the investigator would have the ability to subpoena witnesses or other evidence.

Most rank-and-file Senate members had yet to comment publicly on the controversy, but Sen. Jamie Eldridge, an Acton Democrat, said Friday that the men who alleged sexual misconduct by Hefner showed great courage in coming forward with their stories.

“I fully support the decision to hire an independent investigator to look into these allegations of sexual assault, and what, if any, knowledge the Senate President and his staff had about these alleged criminal acts,” Eldridge wrote in a statement.

Eldridge also called for creation of a human relations office within the Legislature that victims of sexual abuse or harassment could go to without fear of retaliation.

In a statement to the Globe through his attorney, Hefner that it was difficult for him to respond to allegations from “unnamed and unidentified individuals that involve an extended period of time, particularly in the current environment.”

