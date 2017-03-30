Senate to debate Republican-backed change to voting laws

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Republican-backed bill adding new requirements for proving voter eligibility is up for debate in the state Senate.

The bill requires anyone who moves to New Hampshire within 30 days of an election to provide evidence that the state is their domicile, or the place they intend to stay for the future. That evidence could include proof of residency at a university, a driver’s license or a deed or lease.

People who can’t provide proof on Election Day would still be able to vote, but could face a knock on the door from local officials to prove they live where they claim.

Republicans say existing laws have the potential for fraud and that voters deserve to have confidence in the system. Democrats say the bill will disenfranchise voters.

