Senator says Gunman who shot Rep. Scalise had rifle with ‘lot of ammo’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Jeff Flake says the gunman in the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise had “a rifle of some sort” and “a lot of ammo.”
Flake says Scalise was playing second base at a congressional baseball practice when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field.
He says Scalise dragged himself into the outfield to get farther away from the shooting.
Several other people were wounded, including a congressional staff member and law enforcement personnel.
