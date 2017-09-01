September brings frigid temps, hurricane force winds to Mount Washington

(WHDH) — It may only be September, but winter is coming! Temperatures Friday morning on New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington dipped to below freezing.

The Mount Washington Obervatory reported 25-degree weather, with hurricane force winds and a trace of snow at the mountain’s summit.

How bad will winter be in the northeast this year? Pretty bad, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

