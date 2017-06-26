September Community Calendar

July Community Calendar Events

Starry Night Boston 5K

Event Date: Saturday, September 9, 2017

Time: Registration from 4 – 5PM

Location: Christian Herter Park on the Charles River in Brighton

Address: 1175 Soldiers Field Road, Boston, MA 02228

For More Information: http://pbtf.convio.net/site/TR?fr_id=2928&pg=entry

The Starry Night 5K is a meaningful evening walk/run that gives hope to children who are fighting childhood cancer. The event will recognize the more than 28,000 children living with brain tumors across the country, as well as the children who are no longer with us. Following the walk/run you can enjoy food, music, entertainment, and other fun activities!

Boston Harbor Islands Regatta

Event Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017

Time: 10AM – 3PM

Location: Long Wharf North

Address: 66 Long Wharf North, Boston, MA 02109

For More Information: http://dev-harborislandpark.pantheonsite.io/events/boston-harbor-islands-regatta/

Attend the thirteenth anniversary of the Boston Harbor Islands Regatta, a race around the Boston Harbor Islands! Enjoy festivities after the race, including an awards ceremony, drinks, and a buffet. Proceeds from the event will directly support the Boston Harbor Now.

Ales & Tails

Event Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017

Time: 5PM – 8PM

Location: Stone Zoo

Address: 149 Pond St, Stoneham, MA 02180

For More Information: http://www.zoonewengland.org/engage/ales-and-tails

Ales & Tails is an annual beer-tasting event at Stone Zoo, which features stations hosted by local breweries. Proceeds from the event will support the growth of Zoo New England and its programs. Enjoy a few drinks and stroll along viewing the animal exhibits while supporting a great cause!

Boston Local Food Festival

Event Date: Sunday, September 17, 2017

Time: 11AM – 5PM

Location: The Greenway

Address: 185 Kneeland Street, Boston, MA 02111

For More Information: http://www.bostoncentral.com/events/food/p52205.php

The Boston Local Food Festival is the nation’s largest local and sustainable food hub! The festival will showcase farmers, local restaurants, food trucks, and organizations focusing on healthy food. There will also be DIY demos, a seafood competition, music, performances, and more. The festival is a zero waste event, and admission is free.

Fluff Festival 2017

Event Date: Saturday, September 23, 2017

Location: Union Square, Somerville MA 02143

For more information: http://www.flufffestival.com/

Participate in this exciting event as the Fluff Festival celebrates the 100th anniversary of the invention of Fluff. Enjoy a plethora of activities such as musical performances, Fluff-themed games, and even a cooking contest. There will be plenty of demonstrations and activities following the theme of discovery as families learn how to make new Fluff-based foods.

Visit http://www.flufffestival.com/ for information on how to get there and a schedule of activities.

In order to participate in the cooking contest, registration is required.

National Free Museum Day

Event Date: Saturday, September 23, 2017

Location: Varies

For More Information: http://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-live-2017/faq/

Enjoy a day of free entry to the Smithsonian Institute and over thirty different museums nationwide. To download your ticket, which provides free entry for you and one guest, visit http://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-live-2017/tickets/ starting Friday August 25. Take advantage of this opportunity to discover and learn about different cultures of many eras at no cost.

Visit http://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/venues/museum-day-live-2017/ to see which museums are participating in your area.

7th Annual Charles River Center 5K Run/1 Mile Walk

Event Date: Sunday, September 24, 2017

Time: 11AM

Location: The Charles River Center, Paul D. Merritt Building, 59 East Militia Heights Road, Needham, MA 02492

For More Information: http://www.charlesrivercenterroadrace.com/

Come run or walk in this can’t miss event as the Charles River Center 5K Run/1 Mile Walk for its 7th annual race. All proceeds will be donated to benefit over 900 children and adults with developmental disabilities who are supported by the Center. With the option to run or walk a 5K or 1 mile track, this event will be flexible to your needs while promising an enjoyable experience outdoors.

Visit the official site at http://www.charlesrivercenterroadrace.com for more information and registration details.

All participants must pay a registration fee.