Sergeant surprised two kids at schools in Texas after being deployed for nine months

(WHDH) — Sergeant Lacey Poltoratskiy surprised her two kids at their schools in Texas after being deployed for nine months

First, Poltoratskiy went to her son Daxton’s school where students were told they were going to have a special guest speaker in their kindergarten class.

Daxton was thrilled to see his mom and neither of them could hold back their tears.

Poltoratskiy then went over the middle school and dressed up as the mascot in order to surprise her daughter, Jaiceybelle.

Jaiceybelle was also shocked to see her mother when she took off the costume.

The family said they are excited to spend Thanksgiving together.

