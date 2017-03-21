SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Maryland man charged with setting five fires in a Massachusetts city has been sent to a psychiatric facility for a mental health evaluation.

Mardell Davis was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in connection with the fires at apartments and homes in Springfield, all set within a roughly 12-hour period on March 12. No one was injured.

Instead, Davis was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a 20-day evaluation to determine whether he is competent for arraignment and trial.

His attorney said in court that he has been hearing voices and is very anxious and fearful. The 30-year-old Davis did not attend the hearing.

He also faces several charges in Maryland, including homicide and rape.

He’s due back in court April 7.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)