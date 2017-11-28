Serious crash involving pedestrian closes Route 138 in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Route 138 in Raynham.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on the northbound side of the highway. Officials say a section of the highway at Britton Street is closed.

Witness tell 7’s Byron Barnett that a car was traveling down the highway at speeds close to 100 mph. They say several police cruisers were following after the car just prior to the crash.

State police say a wanted suspect has been taken into custody. A passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was taken to the hospital.

A medical helicopter was called in and landed at the Raynham Market Basket. The pedestrian’s condition is not clear.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle nearly hit a trooper’s cruiser during the incident.

A pickup truck was also damaged in the crash.

A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

Troopers assisting @Raynhampd w/crash and arrest of wanted suspect, Rt138 SB at Britton St. Suspect in custody, passenger transported to hospital. Arrest being handled by local police. Suspect nearly struck MSP cruiser during incident. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 28, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)