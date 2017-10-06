Serious crash involving tractor-trailer leaves motorist trapped in car

WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) - A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car in Westford left a motorist trapped inside their vehicle.

Emergency crews responded to Powers Road at Littleton Road and Boston Road for a report of a crash and found a car pinned against a utility pole.

Video from Sky7 showed firefighters working to pull the motorist from the car. The driver’s condition is not known.

It appears the tractor-trailer collided with the car, causing significant damage.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as crews work at the scene.

The cause of the crash is not clear at this time.

No additional details were immediately available.

