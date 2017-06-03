Serious crash on Spaulding Turnpike in Rochester, NH

ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a call this morning at 6:48am for a single car crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Rochester.

The 35-year-old driver, Christy Marcoux, of Ossipee, had serious injuries and was flown to Portland Hospital in Portland, Maine.

Officers say the car was driven into the support beam of an overhead traffic sign.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says they are making sure the support beam is still in-tact and safe to drive under.

