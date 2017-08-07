Serious crash shuts down I-95 in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - All lanes on Interstate 95 north in Westwood have been closed due to a serious crash, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers responded to the crash around 12 p.m. near University Avenue.

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene, according to police.

Police warned of heavy traffic delays in the areas.

No additional details were immediately available.

#MAtraffic update: ALL lanes closed on I-95 NB & SB for medical helicopter landing for crash at x.13. https://t.co/J5wPAESj74 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 7, 2017

