Serious crash shuts down I-95 in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - All lanes on Interstate 95 north in Westwood have been closed due to a serious crash, Massachusetts State Police said.
Troopers responded to the crash around 12 p.m. near University Avenue.
A medical helicopter has been called to the scene, according to police.
Police warned of heavy traffic delays in the areas.
No additional details were immediately available.
