Serious, head-on crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE, MA (WHDH) - A serious, head-on crash Tuesday morning closed the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne in both directions during the morning commute. It has since been reopened.

State police say the crash resulted in “serious” injuries. They say four vehicles and a tractor-trailer truck were involved.

Police urged motorists to seek alternate routes as crews worked to clear the scene. The bridge reopened just before 8:30 a.m. Severe traffic delays are still expected in the area.

The bridge was closed in both directions at Route 3. Traffic was detoured to the Scenic Highway. Traffic at Route 6 was diverted to Sandwich Road.

No additional details were immediately available.

