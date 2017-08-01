Serious injuries reported after rollover crash on Route 24 in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to Route 24 southbound after a rollover crash resulting in serious injuries.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a multi-vehicle rollover crash resulted in an ejection and serious injuries as a result of the crash.

All southbound lanes on Route 24 have been closed while emergency crews respond to the incident.

Traffic is being diverted to Exit 8.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

