Serious, multi-car crash shuts down I-95 in Boxford

(WHDH) — A serious crash Wednesday afternoon involving five vehicles on Interstate 95 south in Boxford has brought traffic to a total standstill.

The highway was shut down in both directions as crews worked at the scene, but the northbound side has been reopened.

State police are reporting that serious injuries have been sustained in the crash. A medical helicopter could be seen landing in the area.

Video from Sky7 showed several badly damaged vehicles scattered across the highway and traffic backed up for a significant distance.

Several ambulances and police cruisers are at the scene.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

Motorists should avoid the area until further notice.

No additional details were immediately known.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)