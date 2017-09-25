Serious multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer causes lengthy delays on I-495

(WHDH) — A serious multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 495 south in Littleton littered the highway with debris and closed multiple travel lanes.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer truck crashed around 3 p.m. just before exit 2 near Route 2.

Fuel was spilled on the highway as a result of the serious crash. Video from Sky7 showed at least two other vehicles that were involved in the crash.

Emergency crews are on the scene and working to clear the wreck. Two lanes of traffic were open as of 6 p.m., but three lanes had been closed for hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Lengthy delays are expected through the evening commute. Traffic is backed up for many miles.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

#LittletonMA Firefighters #mattaffic 495 south just prior to Rt 2 multi vehicle crash 1 lane open avoid area pic.twitter.com/dnXI4lU7RI — Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) September 25, 2017

#MAtraffic Rte 495 S/B @ Rte 2 in #Littleton, TT rollover, all lanes closed except one. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 25, 2017

