FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A community came together to remember one of two teens killed in a deadly crash on the Cape.

The Falmouth community is still trying to heal after all-star athletes James Lavin and Owen Higgins were killed in a car crash on Thursday Dec. 22.

The best friends were headed home from hockey practice at the time of the crash.

Family, friends and even strangers gathered at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home in Falmouth on Monday to say goodbye to James Lavin.

Lavin was an accomplished athlete at Falmouth High School. Along with playing on the hockey team, he helped lead their team to win the football state championship.

Candles and flowers lined the football field at the high school. Friends left a medal and a team hat at the scene of the crash.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)