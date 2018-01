NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Service was restored on the Green Line’s D branch Tuesday after snow fell on the tracks Tuesday evening.

The delays happened during the evening commute on Tuesday. Commuters said they were left stranded before shuttle buses arrived.

Service was suspended between the Reservoir and Newton Highlands stations.

