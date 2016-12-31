Service suspended from Bowdoin to Government Center after pieces of tunnel come loose

BOSTON (WHDH) - Service has been suspended on the Blue Line between the Bowdoin and Government Center stations due to an infrastructure issue.

The MBTA said small pieces of concrete in the tunnel at Bowdoin Station became loose on Saturday. No damage or injuries were reported. The MBTA said inspectors are now on the scene.

Service is expected to resume between the two stations Saturday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)