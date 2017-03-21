Services set for veteran Watertown firefighter

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Memorial services are scheduled to take place for a veteran firefighter who collapsed and died while fighting a fire in Watertown last week.

Joseph Toscano, 54, died suddenly Friday. The 21-year veteran of the Watertown Fire Department leaves behind a wife and five children.

Heavy hearts will gather at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Randolph as friends and family prepare to say goodbye to Toscano. It’s believed he suffered a heart attack.

Toscano attended mass regularly at the church with his family.

Father Ixon Chateau says the entire family was always helping out.

“He’ll be missed,” said Father Chateau. “It’s a good family full of faith and love.”

Hundreds of people are expected for the visitation Tuesday afternoon from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. On Wednesday, a somber procession to St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown will get underway, where the funeral is set for 11 a.m.

Flags are lowered in his honor. At his home, a steady stream of family, friends, and strangers are reaching out to say that what Toscano did every day mattered to them.

A memorial fund has been established for the family of Joseph Toscano.

Donations may be sent to:
Watertown Firefighters Relief Association
Toscano Fund
99 Main St.
Watertown, MA 02472

