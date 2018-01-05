Sessions memo could ignite federal and state clash over marijuana in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) — A memo from Attorney General Jeff Sessions opened the door for stricter federal enforcement of marijuana in states where it is legal.

Sessions’ decision now raises questions about whether or not pot shops in Massachusetts could be raided by federal authorities. Recreational marijuana sales are expected to begin in Massachusetts in six months.

In a statement, Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) said he “fully supports the will of the voters and the Cannabis Control Commission’s mission. The administration believes this is the wrong decision and will review any potential impacts from any policy changes by the local U.S. Attorney’s office.” Attorney General Maura Healey also said she is working to implement the will of the voters.

Massachusetts will have the next six months to see how the changes play out in existing markets.

“If you’re looking as any type of investor to come into a state and invest in whether it’s Amazon or GE or marijuana, no matter what it is, obviously you want to see a good business climate,” said House Speaker Robert DeLeo (D-Revere).

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)