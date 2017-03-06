Sessions to submit testimony on alleged contact with Russia

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The President should be busy on Monday.

His Attorney General is expected to submit an amended written testimony to senators about his alleged contact with Russia.

It is unlikely to please Democrats, who want Jeff Sessions to answer their questions in person about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Sessions did not disclose information about those meetings, which happened during his time in the Senate, at his confirmation hearing.

