Seven beagles up for adoption after being rescued by MSPCA

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Seven beagles have been rescued by the MSPCA after being surrendered to the Nevins Farm facility in Methuen last week.

According to MSPCA officials, the animals range in age from 5-8 and are likely related. The dogs were suffering from Lyme disease, fleas, and other ailments.

The MSPCA says it takes in about a dozen beagles every year, but these dogs are Harriers, which are medium-sized hounds seen more often in the South.

The adoption center says it will spend about $3,000 on care for the animals before they are placed into homes.

The Nevins Farm director says the dogs will need training to transition to living in homes.

Those who are interested in adopting these dogs are encouraged to contact the MSPCA-Nevins Farm center in Methuen or visit www.mspca.org for more information.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)