Seven people displaced after massive Lowell house fire

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews are on the scene after a massive fire in Lowell early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called at around 5:30 a.m. for a fire at a three-family home on Burgess Street.

After putting out the fire, crews continued searching for hotspots.

A home next door had melted siding but was otherwise not damaged.

Seven people were in the building at the time of the fire, but all of them managed to get out safely thanks to smoke detectors in the home.

One person went to the hospital for smoke inhalation. A firefighter was treated on the scene as well.

It is not immediately known how the fire started, but officials are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)