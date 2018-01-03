Several airlines post travel alerts as storm takes on East Coast

BOSTON (WHDH) - With winter storm watches and warnings posted from the Florida Gulf Coast to Maine, airlines are already taking action.

Jet Blue, Southwest, United, Delta and American Airlines have posted travel alerts for the Boston-area due to the incoming storm.

Officials are alerting that people can change their flights that they had scheduled for Thursday with no repercussions.

People arriving to Logan International Airport Wednesday are looking to beat the storm.

“I’m so happy I’m not leaving tomorrow. This is absolutely brutal,” said one passenger at the busy airport.

Crazy long baggage check line @BostonLogan. Many airlines have issued #weather alerts for tomorrow and are allowing travelers to change flights w/o charge. #7news pic.twitter.com/bvvWBvLuwU — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) January 3, 2018

Crews are getting ready for the storm across the country.

In Houston, trucks are treating the roads to prepare for icy conditions.

The area could see some snowfall and the mostly freezing temperatures could make for dangerous driving conditions.

Officials down south are asking people to stay home.

In Florida, water parks in Orlando are closing up because of cold temperatures. This includes Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Universal’s Volcano Bay and Sea World’s Aquatica.

The area is experiencing temperatures in the 50’s.

