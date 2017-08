WESTPORT, MA (WHDH) - Several area beaches are expected to re-open today after multiple days of strong rip-currents closed them off to swimmers.

Horseneck Beach restricted water access, while Webb and Cherry Beaches were completely closed to the public.

The dangerous rip currents were caused by Hurricane Gert.

