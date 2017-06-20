Several black bears seen in residential areas in Concord

CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Police say there were several black bear sightings throughout Concord on Monday.

Officials say they received multiple 9-1-1 calls about the bears entering resident’s yards and rummaging through trash cans.

A realtor in the area was able to snap a picture of one of the bears.

Officials ask locals to keep their distance and call police if they see bears in residential areas.

