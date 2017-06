EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire inside a restaurant on Saratoga Street in Boston.

The fire started early Tuesday morning.

Several buildings in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

Residents have since been able to go back to their apartments.

No one was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)