Several businesses evacuated after chemical spill in Billerica

BILLERICA, Mass. (WHDH) — A chemical spill in Billerica Thursday afternoon prompted the evacuation of at least seven businesses in the town.
Authorities responded around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a chemical spill behind the Cumberland Farms on Boston Road.
Police tell 7’s Kim Lucey that a truck leaked sulfuric acid, prompting a Hazmat response.
Seven businesses in the area were immediately evacuated, including employees at the Cumberland Farms, a gun shop and a restaurant.
Emergency crews are on the scene.
No additional details were immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information comes out.
