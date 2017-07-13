Several businesses evacuated after chemical spill in Billerica

BILLERICA, Mass. (WHDH) — A chemical spill in Billerica Thursday afternoon prompted the evacuation of at least seven businesses in the town.

Authorities responded around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a chemical spill behind the Cumberland Farms on Boston Road.

Police tell 7’s Kim Lucey that a truck leaked sulfuric acid, prompting a Hazmat response.

Seven businesses in the area were immediately evacuated, including employees at the Cumberland Farms, a gun shop and a restaurant.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information comes out.

Large response in N. Billerica for a chemical spill from a truck. At least 7 businesses evacuated. @7News pic.twitter.com/zNJrC8J93w — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) July 13, 2017

