Several children, adult found dead after reported stabbing

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in an Atlanta suburb responding to reports of a stabbing say they’ve found several children and an adult dead in a home.

Gwinnett County police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early Thursday morning in Loganville, Georgia.

Police described the crime as horrendous, and said a motive wasn’t immediately known. Police said they detained a woman, though no charges were immediately announced.

The number of children found dead and their ages wasn’t immediately available.

Loganville is about 30 miles east of Atlanta.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)