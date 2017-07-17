WESTON, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say several children were taken to the hospital as a precaution after their school bus was involved in a crash.

Police said on their official Twitter account that the crash occurred on the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say there were “no visible injuries” but several children were “transported to be examined in an abundance of caution.”

The exact number of children involved and their ages were not immediately disclosed.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)