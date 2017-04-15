Several displaced after Somerville apartment fire

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — Six people are without a place to live after a fire left a Somerville apartment severely damaged.

The fire sparked at an apartment building on Pennsylvania Avenue early Saturday morning. Somerville’s fire chief said the flames started on the third floor before destroying the roof.

Firefighters said everyone was able to get out of the building safely. Several cats were also rescued.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)