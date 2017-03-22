Several displaced after wall gives way in South Boston neighborhood

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several people have been displaced from their homes in South Boston after a wall gave way in a home, causing structural issues.

The home, on O Street, suffered a structural integrity issue when a load-bearing wall in the basement of the home collapsed, causing the home to lean to the left.

At least a dozen people and their pets were forced to evacuate just before 2 a.m. Those people have not been let back in.

The road is blocked off as police, firefighters and inspectors investigate.

The damage is difficult to see from the outside, but officials the interior of the home may be structurally compromised.

Officials are now waiting for a structural engineer to inspect the building.

