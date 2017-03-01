Several fall ill at Yale, officials probe coffee maker

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Several people were hospitalized after falling ill at Yale University’s graduate medical school in New Haven, and officials say they’re looking into whether a coffee maker is to blame.

Deputy Fire Chief Orlando Marcano says at least three people reported feeling lightheaded and dizzy at a Yale School of Medicine building on Tuesday afternoon. Each had drunk from a water source in Sterling Hall.

The building wasn’t evacuated.

Officials haven’t determined the cause for the illnesses, but Marcano says they reportedly drank from the same coffee machine.

City emergency management officials say the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is analyzing the coffee maker and cups.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)