BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts University released the results of a year-long investigation into Greek life on Campus. Now, several organizations are being sanctioned.

One fraternity will have its chapter revoked after being found guilty of hazing, alcohol and other policy violations.

Two other fraternities have also been suspended until September of 2018 for similar violations.

One sorority is on disciplinary probation until next December but it can continue operations as usual.

