Several hospitalized after major collision in Stoughton

STOUGHTON (WHDH) - A serious two-car crash on Route 24 hospitalized four people and shut down the highway overnight on Friday.

A spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police said crews had to rescue drivers and passengers who were trapped in the smashed-up cars. One car rolled over while the other had substantial damage to its front end.

The Stoughton Fire Department requested emergency-response crew Boston MedFlight due to a life-threatening injuries, according to the state police spokesman. Three other victims were also transported to the hospital.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in front of Bob’s Furniture on Route 24, north of Exit 19.

Route 24 has since been re-opened. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

