Several Hull residents rescued from floodwaters caused by nor’easter

HULL, MA (WHDH) - Several Hull residents have been rescued from floodwaters caused by Thursday’s nor’easter.

Residents have been trapped inside of their homes due to the flooding, some without power.

Hull experienced 13″ of snow by 6 p.m. on Thursday, with 39-mph winds.

A man was seen walking through waist deep water near Nantasket Beach Thursday afternoon. Another resident shared video water rushing into their basement.

Police and Fire crews in Hull said they performed about 50 rescues total due to flooding. The city has opened Memorial Middle School as a temporary shelter for those who have had to evacuate.

Another resident was rescued with the help of a front-end loader. That person was seen climbing into the bucket of the loader from their second floor window. There was too much ice and water on the streets for that resident to get out safely by foot.

Hull officials said the tide has finally receded, but they are waiting to see how the next high tide, around 1 a.m., impacts the area.

