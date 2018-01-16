BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm watch has been issued in many areas with heavy snowfall in the mid-week forecast for Massachusetts.

Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Berkshire counties are all impacted by the watch.

The watch is in effect Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.

Cape Cod and the Islands are not impacted by the watch. The South Shore is under a winter weather advisory.

Plowable snow is expected to move from west to east just after midnight Tuesday.

The heaviest snow will hit Wednesday morning and early afternoon before moving into lighter snow showers until around 6 p.m.

The majority of the Bay State will see around four to seven inches of snow, with isolated areas receiving eight inches.

The south coast of Massachusetts, along with the Cape and the Islands, will receive a coating to two inches of snow.

Travel conditions are expected to be dangerous during the morning commute as heavy snow could lead to significant reductions in visibility.

Coastal flooding and heavy winds are not a concern with this storm.

